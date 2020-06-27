15221 Chowning Tavern Lane

Amenities

ENJOY $375.00 OFF THE FIRST FULL MONTHS RENT WITH A LEASE EXECUTED PRIOR TO 3/8/2020!



This spacious 4-bedroom, 2.5-bath home with brick accents in popular Withrow Downs is just minutes to Concord Mills, I-485 and Charlotte Motor Speedway!



The floor plan includes laminate hardwood throughout with a spacious living room dining room accented by pilasters. The adjacent family room has a lovely corner fireplace with a shelf above for a TV. The kitchen is light and bright, complete with an island, 42" cabinets, and a built-in wine rack.



All 4 bedrooms are located upstairs, along with a loft. The large master suite features a walk-in closet, and a bath with a separate garden tub and a dual sink vanity.



Enjoy the outdoors on the rear deck and patio with serene wooded views.



See for yourself if this is your next home!



**Security deposit will be the equivalent of no more than one to two months rent**