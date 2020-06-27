All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 15221 Chowning Tavern Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
15221 Chowning Tavern Lane
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:07 AM

15221 Chowning Tavern Lane

15221 Chowning Tavern Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Mallard Creek - Withrow Downs
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

15221 Chowning Tavern Lane, Charlotte, NC 28262
Mallard Creek - Withrow Downs

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
ENJOY $375.00 OFF THE FIRST FULL MONTHS RENT WITH A LEASE EXECUTED PRIOR TO 3/8/2020!

This spacious 4-bedroom, 2.5-bath home with brick accents in popular Withrow Downs is just minutes to Concord Mills, I-485 and Charlotte Motor Speedway!

The floor plan includes laminate hardwood throughout with a spacious living room dining room accented by pilasters. The adjacent family room has a lovely corner fireplace with a shelf above for a TV. The kitchen is light and bright, complete with an island, 42" cabinets, and a built-in wine rack.

All 4 bedrooms are located upstairs, along with a loft. The large master suite features a walk-in closet, and a bath with a separate garden tub and a dual sink vanity.

Enjoy the outdoors on the rear deck and patio with serene wooded views.

See for yourself if this is your next home!

**Security deposit will be the equivalent of no more than one to two months rent**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15221 Chowning Tavern Lane have any available units?
15221 Chowning Tavern Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 15221 Chowning Tavern Lane have?
Some of 15221 Chowning Tavern Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15221 Chowning Tavern Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15221 Chowning Tavern Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15221 Chowning Tavern Lane pet-friendly?
No, 15221 Chowning Tavern Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 15221 Chowning Tavern Lane offer parking?
No, 15221 Chowning Tavern Lane does not offer parking.
Does 15221 Chowning Tavern Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15221 Chowning Tavern Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15221 Chowning Tavern Lane have a pool?
No, 15221 Chowning Tavern Lane does not have a pool.
Does 15221 Chowning Tavern Lane have accessible units?
No, 15221 Chowning Tavern Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15221 Chowning Tavern Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 15221 Chowning Tavern Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Dilworth
1510 Scott Ave
Charlotte, NC 28203
Mallard Glen
2002 Laysan Teal Ln
Charlotte, NC 28262
The Avant at Steele Creek
13212 Winter Hazel Rd
Charlotte, NC 28278
The Bryce
4101 Double Creek Crossing Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Museum Tower
525 S Church St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Ashley Square at SouthPark
4845 Ashley Park Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
The Encore SouthPark
6205 Morrison Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28211
District Flats at Summit and Church
1449 S Church St
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte