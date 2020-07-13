15210 Kessler Drive

Amenities

Minimum 6 Months Lease and FULLY Furnished Turn Key Townhome available in highly sought after Ballantyne! This fantastic floor plan features a spacious kitchen, great room with fireplace and generous deck. Upper level includes two master suites with private bathrooms. The lower level bonus room with an additional half bath could be used as a 3rd bedroom or office. Desirable two car garage and extended pad offers convenient parking to accommodate two extra cars. Great location within walking distance of restaurants, shopping and near I-485. Neighboring Ballantyne Hotel & Spa offers fine dining, an 18 hole public golf course and the well-respected Ballantyne Golf Academy. There is a Fabulous oversized, private Olympic Style Swimming Pool and Clubhouse that you have access to with private electronic key. Only a 20 minute commute to Uptown Charlotte and to the International airport.