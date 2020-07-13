All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated October 26 2019 at 3:32 AM

15210 Kessler Drive

15210 Kessler Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15210 Kessler Drive, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Minimum 6 Months Lease and FULLY Furnished Turn Key Townhome available in highly sought after Ballantyne! This fantastic floor plan features a spacious kitchen, great room with fireplace and generous deck. Upper level includes two master suites with private bathrooms. The lower level bonus room with an additional half bath could be used as a 3rd bedroom or office. Desirable two car garage and extended pad offers convenient parking to accommodate two extra cars. Great location within walking distance of restaurants, shopping and near I-485. Neighboring Ballantyne Hotel & Spa offers fine dining, an 18 hole public golf course and the well-respected Ballantyne Golf Academy. There is a Fabulous oversized, private Olympic Style Swimming Pool and Clubhouse that you have access to with private electronic key. Only a 20 minute commute to Uptown Charlotte and to the International airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15210 Kessler Drive have any available units?
15210 Kessler Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 15210 Kessler Drive have?
Some of 15210 Kessler Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15210 Kessler Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15210 Kessler Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15210 Kessler Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15210 Kessler Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 15210 Kessler Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15210 Kessler Drive offers parking.
Does 15210 Kessler Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15210 Kessler Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15210 Kessler Drive have a pool?
Yes, 15210 Kessler Drive has a pool.
Does 15210 Kessler Drive have accessible units?
No, 15210 Kessler Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15210 Kessler Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15210 Kessler Drive has units with dishwashers.
