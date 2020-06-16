All apartments in Charlotte
1520 Woodhill Ln.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

1520 Woodhill Ln.

1520 Woodhill Lane · (704) 544-1111 ext. 222
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1520 Woodhill Lane, Charlotte, NC 28205
Sheffield Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1520 Woodhill Ln. · Avail. Jul 1

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1520 Woodhill Ln. Available 07/01/20 Completely Renovated 2 Bed 1 Bath Duplex for rent in Sheffield Park in Charlotte, NC - Completely renovated! 2 Bedroom 1 Bath home in Sheffield Park. Brand new stainless steal appliance, new bath, new kitchen with Granite Counter tops. A Must See. Jut minutes to Plaza Midwood and Uptown Charlotte. This is a very Large Duplex with Eat-In-Kitchen and Large Great room and Bedrooms. A Must See!!!

Sharon Amity to Albemarle- Turn Towards Independence Blvd- go Right on Greenbrook Dr. then Left on Woodhill Ln- Home is on Right. Or
From Uptown Charlotte: take Independence Blvd. to Pierson Dr, right on Pierson and left on Woodhill Lane.

(RLNE4016575)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1520 Woodhill Ln. have any available units?
1520 Woodhill Ln. has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1520 Woodhill Ln. have?
Some of 1520 Woodhill Ln.'s amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1520 Woodhill Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
1520 Woodhill Ln. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1520 Woodhill Ln. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1520 Woodhill Ln. is pet friendly.
Does 1520 Woodhill Ln. offer parking?
No, 1520 Woodhill Ln. does not offer parking.
Does 1520 Woodhill Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1520 Woodhill Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1520 Woodhill Ln. have a pool?
No, 1520 Woodhill Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 1520 Woodhill Ln. have accessible units?
No, 1520 Woodhill Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 1520 Woodhill Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1520 Woodhill Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
