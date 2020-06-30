All apartments in Charlotte
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:44 PM

1517 Pegram Street

1517 Pegram Street · No Longer Available
Location

1517 Pegram Street, Charlotte, NC 28205
Belmont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bedroom Bungalow in East End/Villa Heights with fenced back yard - Available 3.20.20.

3 bedroom 1 bath bungalow in East End/Villa Heights Neighborhood adjacent to Plaza Midwood. Living room, dining room and 3 bedrooms with 1 full bathroom. Original hardwood floors refinished in living/bedrooms. Updated kitchen with new counter tops and flooring. Appliances include refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave,washer/dryer. Rocking chair front porch. with double-car concrete driveway. Huge backyard with privacy fence and storage building. Newer HVAC installed 2015. Upgraded electrical with ceiling fan in living room, newer fixtures in bedrooms. All electrical utilities.

5 Minutes to Uptown and walk/ride bike to middle of Plaza Midwood Central Ave area with fantastic restaurants, shopping, nightlife galore.

Qualifications: Please do drive by property first before calling for appt. 1- Income per month must be 3 x rent. 2- Good rental history last 12 months. 3- No serious criminal issue that come up on background check. 4- Credit score min 550.

Please note house is occupied until 3/8/20. Some showings may not be possible until after that date.

Pets must be described and approved before application process will begin.

Directions: From Central Ave heading Uptown turn right onto Hawthorne Lane. left onto Kennon Street, right onto Pegram. Home is on the left.

(RLNE2132672)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1517 Pegram Street have any available units?
1517 Pegram Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1517 Pegram Street have?
Some of 1517 Pegram Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1517 Pegram Street currently offering any rent specials?
1517 Pegram Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1517 Pegram Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1517 Pegram Street is pet friendly.
Does 1517 Pegram Street offer parking?
No, 1517 Pegram Street does not offer parking.
Does 1517 Pegram Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1517 Pegram Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1517 Pegram Street have a pool?
No, 1517 Pegram Street does not have a pool.
Does 1517 Pegram Street have accessible units?
No, 1517 Pegram Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1517 Pegram Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1517 Pegram Street has units with dishwashers.

