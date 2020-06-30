1517 Pegram Street

Amenities

3 bedroom Bungalow in East End/Villa Heights with fenced back yard - Available 3.20.20.



3 bedroom 1 bath bungalow in East End/Villa Heights Neighborhood adjacent to Plaza Midwood. Living room, dining room and 3 bedrooms with 1 full bathroom. Original hardwood floors refinished in living/bedrooms. Updated kitchen with new counter tops and flooring. Appliances include refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave,washer/dryer. Rocking chair front porch. with double-car concrete driveway. Huge backyard with privacy fence and storage building. Newer HVAC installed 2015. Upgraded electrical with ceiling fan in living room, newer fixtures in bedrooms. All electrical utilities.



5 Minutes to Uptown and walk/ride bike to middle of Plaza Midwood Central Ave area with fantastic restaurants, shopping, nightlife galore.



Qualifications: Please do drive by property first before calling for appt. 1- Income per month must be 3 x rent. 2- Good rental history last 12 months. 3- No serious criminal issue that come up on background check. 4- Credit score min 550.



Please note house is occupied until 3/8/20. Some showings may not be possible until after that date.



Pets must be described and approved before application process will begin.



Directions: From Central Ave heading Uptown turn right onto Hawthorne Lane. left onto Kennon Street, right onto Pegram. Home is on the left.



