1516 Princeton Avenue

With over 7200 square feet of heated living space, this stunning, TRUE MODERN, Frank Smith designed home offers a rare opportunity to live in a work of art overlooking the 7-acre lake at Freedom Park. Designed to incorporate an outdoor lifestyle, this house is pure luxury. Tech features include surround sound w/Sonos audio, 8 TV's & 4k projector w/140" screen (all convey), wall mounted tablets, complete security system w/6 cameras & remote controls for everything from indoor/outdoor fireplaces to exterior walls that you can make disappear. You'll see 10" wide engineered wood floors, sliding glass walls open to a side-yard w/outdoor living area, heated pool, putting green, & built-in grill & pizza oven. Custom Hans Krug kitchen w/concrete island, high-end Miele appliances, & scullery. Owner's suite w/massive closet, bath w/heated floor, tv mirror, wet room, private laundry, & custom marble. Full home theater, sauna, gated drive, 4 car gar, & more. Search 1516 Princeton on YouTube!