All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1516 Princeton Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1516 Princeton Avenue
Last updated July 10 2019 at 9:29 AM

1516 Princeton Avenue

1516 Princeton Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1516 Princeton Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28209
Freedom Park

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
media room
sauna
With over 7200 square feet of heated living space, this stunning, TRUE MODERN, Frank Smith designed home offers a rare opportunity to live in a work of art overlooking the 7-acre lake at Freedom Park. Designed to incorporate an outdoor lifestyle, this house is pure luxury. Tech features include surround sound w/Sonos audio, 8 TV's & 4k projector w/140" screen (all convey), wall mounted tablets, complete security system w/6 cameras & remote controls for everything from indoor/outdoor fireplaces to exterior walls that you can make disappear. You'll see 10" wide engineered wood floors, sliding glass walls open to a side-yard w/outdoor living area, heated pool, putting green, & built-in grill & pizza oven. Custom Hans Krug kitchen w/concrete island, high-end Miele appliances, & scullery. Owner's suite w/massive closet, bath w/heated floor, tv mirror, wet room, private laundry, & custom marble. Full home theater, sauna, gated drive, 4 car gar, & more. Search 1516 Princeton on YouTube!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1516 Princeton Avenue have any available units?
1516 Princeton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1516 Princeton Avenue have?
Some of 1516 Princeton Avenue's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1516 Princeton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1516 Princeton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1516 Princeton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1516 Princeton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1516 Princeton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1516 Princeton Avenue offers parking.
Does 1516 Princeton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1516 Princeton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1516 Princeton Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1516 Princeton Avenue has a pool.
Does 1516 Princeton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1516 Princeton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1516 Princeton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1516 Princeton Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Haven at Rivergate
14710 Kilkenny Hill Ln
Charlotte, NC 28273
Camden Ballantyne
13901 Summit Commons Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28277
Tindall Park
6900 Sharon Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210
Whitehall Parc
8024 Whitehall Executive Center Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Lantower Waverly
6101 Ardrey Kell Road
Charlotte, NC 28277
Beverley
11936 North Community House Road
Charlotte, NC 28277
SkyHouse Uptown
640 N Church St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Bridges at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes
7916 Harris Hill Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte