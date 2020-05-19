All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1516 Noel Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1516 Noel Place
Last updated May 24 2019 at 9:24 AM

1516 Noel Place

1516 Noel Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Ashley Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1516 Noel Place, Charlotte, NC 28208
Ashley Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
1516 Noel Place, Charlotte, NC 28208 - Available Immediately. A Westside, updated 2 bed/1 bath bungalow with seasonal views of Uptown Chlt from your backyard deck. Walking distance to Pinky's, Rhino Market, Bryant Park and only a couple miles from Uptown. Fenced in backyard. Kitchen equipped with dishwasher, refrigerator, oven/range and a combo washer/dryer. Built in 1949 and offers approx. 864 sq. ft. of living space. Pets - small dogs (less than 30lbs), No cats / NO Smoking

Directions: From Uptown head West on Freedom Dr, left on Berryhill Rd, right on Columbus Cr, right on Noel Place.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3490372)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1516 Noel Place have any available units?
1516 Noel Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1516 Noel Place have?
Some of 1516 Noel Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1516 Noel Place currently offering any rent specials?
1516 Noel Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1516 Noel Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1516 Noel Place is pet friendly.
Does 1516 Noel Place offer parking?
No, 1516 Noel Place does not offer parking.
Does 1516 Noel Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1516 Noel Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1516 Noel Place have a pool?
No, 1516 Noel Place does not have a pool.
Does 1516 Noel Place have accessible units?
No, 1516 Noel Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1516 Noel Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1516 Noel Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Madison Southpark Apartment Homes
4605 Colony Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
SkyHouse Uptown
640 N Church St
Charlotte, NC 28202
The Avalon
6000 Regal Estate Ln
Charlotte, NC 28212
The Mill
11015 Education Way
Charlotte, NC 28262
Ashley Square at SouthPark
4845 Ashley Park Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Wesley Village
2715 Wet Stone Way
Charlotte, NC 28208
Elan at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes
2305 New England Street
Charlotte, NC 28269
Anson at the Lakes
8000 Waterford Lakes Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte