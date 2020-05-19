Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

1516 Noel Place, Charlotte, NC 28208 - Available Immediately. A Westside, updated 2 bed/1 bath bungalow with seasonal views of Uptown Chlt from your backyard deck. Walking distance to Pinky's, Rhino Market, Bryant Park and only a couple miles from Uptown. Fenced in backyard. Kitchen equipped with dishwasher, refrigerator, oven/range and a combo washer/dryer. Built in 1949 and offers approx. 864 sq. ft. of living space. Pets - small dogs (less than 30lbs), No cats / NO Smoking



Directions: From Uptown head West on Freedom Dr, left on Berryhill Rd, right on Columbus Cr, right on Noel Place.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3490372)