Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

1515 Starbrook Drive

Location

1515 Starbrook Drive, Charlotte, NC 28210
Starmount

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1515 Starbrook Drive Available 05/16/20 Charming 3 Bed 1.5 Bath Ranch Home for Rent. Just Minutes from South Park. - Charming 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath home for rent. Ceramic tile kitchen floor & wall up to chair rail molding and ceramic top. Bar between kitchen and living room. Beautiful hardwood floors. Dbl French doors leading to yard. Hall bath w granite top, ceramic floor and surround around tub. Close to light rail station, uptown, South Park available on 7/26/2016

Take South Blvd Heading away from town. TL on Starbrook Drive.

(RLNE2417251)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1515 Starbrook Drive have any available units?
1515 Starbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1515 Starbrook Drive have?
Some of 1515 Starbrook Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1515 Starbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1515 Starbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1515 Starbrook Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1515 Starbrook Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1515 Starbrook Drive offer parking?
No, 1515 Starbrook Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1515 Starbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1515 Starbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1515 Starbrook Drive have a pool?
No, 1515 Starbrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1515 Starbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 1515 Starbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1515 Starbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1515 Starbrook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

