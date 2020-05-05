1515 Southwood Avenue

Amenities
Welcome home!!! 2 bed 1 bath single family
home located in Wilmore/South End. Within walking distance to several restaurants, bars, breweries and shopping. Hardwood floors throughout home except for one bedroom that has carpet. Kitchen has all appliances. Stackable washer and dryer provided. Large deck on rear of home. Shed in rear yard for tenants use. Off street parking. No smoking. Pets conditional with owner approval. AVAIL NOW!!!APP FEES ARE $50 PER PERSON NON REFUNDABLE
ONE TIME ADMIN FEE IS $150 DUE AT MOVE IN
MUST MAKE 3 TIMES RENT IN INCOME
NO EVICTIONS. NO OWING MONEY TO LANDLORDS OR PROPERTY MGMT COMPANIES
MUST HAVE SCORE OF AT LEAST 550
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,865, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,865, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.