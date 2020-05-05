1515 Southwood Avenue

Amenities

Welcome home!!! 2 bed 1 bath single family

home located in Wilmore/South End. Within walking distance to several restaurants, bars, breweries and shopping. Hardwood floors throughout home except for one bedroom that has carpet. Kitchen has all appliances. Stackable washer and dryer provided. Large deck on rear of home. Shed in rear yard for tenants use. Off street parking. No smoking. Pets conditional with owner approval. AVAIL NOW!!!APP FEES ARE $50 PER PERSON NON REFUNDABLE

ONE TIME ADMIN FEE IS $150 DUE AT MOVE IN

MUST MAKE 3 TIMES RENT IN INCOME

NO EVICTIONS. NO OWING MONEY TO LANDLORDS OR PROPERTY MGMT COMPANIES

MUST HAVE SCORE OF AT LEAST 550



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,865, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,865, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

