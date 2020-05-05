All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated September 16 2019 at 7:34 PM

1515 Southwood Avenue

1515 Southwood Avenue
Location

1515 Southwood Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28203
Wilmore

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome home!!! 2 bed 1 bath single family
home located in Wilmore/South End. Within walking distance to several restaurants, bars, breweries and shopping. Hardwood floors throughout home except for one bedroom that has carpet. Kitchen has all appliances. Stackable washer and dryer provided. Large deck on rear of home. Shed in rear yard for tenants use. Off street parking. No smoking. Pets conditional with owner approval. AVAIL NOW!!!APP FEES ARE $50 PER PERSON NON REFUNDABLE
ONE TIME ADMIN FEE IS $150 DUE AT MOVE IN
MUST MAKE 3 TIMES RENT IN INCOME
NO EVICTIONS. NO OWING MONEY TO LANDLORDS OR PROPERTY MGMT COMPANIES
MUST HAVE SCORE OF AT LEAST 550

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,865, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,865, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1515 Southwood Avenue have any available units?
1515 Southwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1515 Southwood Avenue have?
Some of 1515 Southwood Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1515 Southwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1515 Southwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1515 Southwood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1515 Southwood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1515 Southwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1515 Southwood Avenue offers parking.
Does 1515 Southwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1515 Southwood Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1515 Southwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 1515 Southwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1515 Southwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1515 Southwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1515 Southwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1515 Southwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
