15146 Sapphire Hill Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage ceiling fan fireplace courtyard

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking garage

Picture Perfect "like new" home in Popular Ballantyne area.



BEAUTIFUL modern courtyard style home with open floor plan located in the Sonoma Subdivision just off Johnston Road. It features wood/carpet/tile flooring, ample storage, ceiling fans throughout, marble fireplace, gorgeous staircase, laundry room, substantial bedrooms, & loft. The gourmet kitchen is equipped w/hood vent, bar area w/cabinets, gas cook top, double oven, a huge island, lots of counter space, tile backsplash, SS appliances, & a walk-in pantry. The spacious master suite features dual sinks, a drop in soaking tub, & a large walk-in glass shower. The outer area has a covered front porch great for relaxing, a quaint patio in the back, & landscaping including the mulch is taken care of by the HOA. The neighborhood has great schools, quick access to I-485, the Ballantyne area, shopping, dining, & entertainment.