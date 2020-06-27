All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 15146 Sapphire Hill Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
15146 Sapphire Hill Lane
Last updated September 19 2019 at 7:17 AM

15146 Sapphire Hill Lane

15146 Sapphire Hill Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Ballantyne West
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

15146 Sapphire Hill Ln, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Picture Perfect "like new" home in Popular Ballantyne area.

BEAUTIFUL modern courtyard style home with open floor plan located in the Sonoma Subdivision just off Johnston Road. It features wood/carpet/tile flooring, ample storage, ceiling fans throughout, marble fireplace, gorgeous staircase, laundry room, substantial bedrooms, & loft. The gourmet kitchen is equipped w/hood vent, bar area w/cabinets, gas cook top, double oven, a huge island, lots of counter space, tile backsplash, SS appliances, & a walk-in pantry. The spacious master suite features dual sinks, a drop in soaking tub, & a large walk-in glass shower. The outer area has a covered front porch great for relaxing, a quaint patio in the back, & landscaping including the mulch is taken care of by the HOA. The neighborhood has great schools, quick access to I-485, the Ballantyne area, shopping, dining, & entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15146 Sapphire Hill Lane have any available units?
15146 Sapphire Hill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 15146 Sapphire Hill Lane have?
Some of 15146 Sapphire Hill Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15146 Sapphire Hill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15146 Sapphire Hill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15146 Sapphire Hill Lane pet-friendly?
No, 15146 Sapphire Hill Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 15146 Sapphire Hill Lane offer parking?
Yes, 15146 Sapphire Hill Lane offers parking.
Does 15146 Sapphire Hill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15146 Sapphire Hill Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15146 Sapphire Hill Lane have a pool?
No, 15146 Sapphire Hill Lane does not have a pool.
Does 15146 Sapphire Hill Lane have accessible units?
No, 15146 Sapphire Hill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15146 Sapphire Hill Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 15146 Sapphire Hill Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Flats at Ballantyne
9550 Community Commons Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
The Harlowe
10900 Point South Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
The Palmer
2919 West Arrowood Road
Charlotte, NC 28273
The Crossing at Quail Hollow
8850 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210
1010 Dilworth
1010 Kenilworth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
The District
10015 Madison Square Pl
Charlotte, NC 28216
Loft One35
135 W Morehead St
Charlotte, NC 28203
708 Summit
708 S Summit Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte