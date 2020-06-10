All apartments in Charlotte
Location

1514 Waddell Street, Charlotte, NC 28216
Oaklawn

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
1514 Waddell Street Available 05/24/19 - Nice brick ranch with hardwood floors, updated kitchen, porch and fenced yard. Overlooks park and convenient to Interstate.

*Tenant occupied. Available May 24, 2019.*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4604782)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1514 Waddell Street have any available units?
1514 Waddell Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1514 Waddell Street have?
Some of 1514 Waddell Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1514 Waddell Street currently offering any rent specials?
1514 Waddell Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1514 Waddell Street pet-friendly?
No, 1514 Waddell Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1514 Waddell Street offer parking?
Yes, 1514 Waddell Street offers parking.
Does 1514 Waddell Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1514 Waddell Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1514 Waddell Street have a pool?
No, 1514 Waddell Street does not have a pool.
Does 1514 Waddell Street have accessible units?
No, 1514 Waddell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1514 Waddell Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1514 Waddell Street does not have units with dishwashers.
