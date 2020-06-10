Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

1514 Waddell Street Available 05/24/19 - Nice brick ranch with hardwood floors, updated kitchen, porch and fenced yard. Overlooks park and convenient to Interstate.



*Tenant occupied. Available May 24, 2019.*



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4604782)