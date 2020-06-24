15130 Kessler Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated pool clubhouse fireplace internet access

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool internet access

Spacious, 2328 square foot, two-bedroom, plus office, town home located in the prestigious Ballantyne area of south Charlotte just 1/4 mile from I-485 and Johnston Rd. Walk to amazing shopping, restaurants, grocery stores and entertainment, all within Ballantyne Village. Private, beautifully remodeled in 2016 and fully furnished to Corporate Housing Standards including all kitchen and serving items, linens, towels, washer & dryer, TV, expanded cable, internet and WiFi. Large, open living room with fireplace, two master suites with king and queen beds, trey ceilings and private baths. Office, or third bedroom with a full bed, has 1/2 bath and is located on the ground floor. Neighborhood amenities include pool and clubhouse.