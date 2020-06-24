All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 15130 Kessler Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
15130 Kessler Drive
Last updated December 21 2019 at 9:47 AM

15130 Kessler Drive

15130 Kessler Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Ballantyne West
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

15130 Kessler Drive, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
internet access
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
internet access
Spacious, 2328 square foot, two-bedroom, plus office, town home located in the prestigious Ballantyne area of south Charlotte just 1/4 mile from I-485 and Johnston Rd. Walk to amazing shopping, restaurants, grocery stores and entertainment, all within Ballantyne Village. Private, beautifully remodeled in 2016 and fully furnished to Corporate Housing Standards including all kitchen and serving items, linens, towels, washer & dryer, TV, expanded cable, internet and WiFi. Large, open living room with fireplace, two master suites with king and queen beds, trey ceilings and private baths. Office, or third bedroom with a full bed, has 1/2 bath and is located on the ground floor. Neighborhood amenities include pool and clubhouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15130 Kessler Drive have any available units?
15130 Kessler Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 15130 Kessler Drive have?
Some of 15130 Kessler Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15130 Kessler Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15130 Kessler Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15130 Kessler Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15130 Kessler Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 15130 Kessler Drive offer parking?
No, 15130 Kessler Drive does not offer parking.
Does 15130 Kessler Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15130 Kessler Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15130 Kessler Drive have a pool?
Yes, 15130 Kessler Drive has a pool.
Does 15130 Kessler Drive have accessible units?
No, 15130 Kessler Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15130 Kessler Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15130 Kessler Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodland Estates
6147 Winged Elm Ct
Charlotte, NC 28212
Century Highland Creek
5410 Prosperity Ridge Rd
Charlotte, NC 28269
Victoria Park Apartment Homes
4616 Stoney Trace Dr
Charlotte, NC 28227
The Langston
1925 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28204
Hazel Southpark
4401 Barclay Downs Drive
Charlotte, NC 28209
Canopy at Baybrook
6609 Reafield Dr
Charlotte, NC 28226
Village at Commonwealth
1308 Lorna St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Vanguard Northlake
11010 Northlake Landing Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte