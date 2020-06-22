Rent Calculator
1513 Kennon Street
Last updated April 30 2019 at 4:46 PM
1513 Kennon Street
1513 Kennon Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1513 Kennon Street, Charlotte, NC 28205
Plaza Midwood
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
single family home
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1513 Kennon Street have any available units?
1513 Kennon Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1513 Kennon Street have?
Some of 1513 Kennon Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1513 Kennon Street currently offering any rent specials?
1513 Kennon Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1513 Kennon Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1513 Kennon Street is pet friendly.
Does 1513 Kennon Street offer parking?
No, 1513 Kennon Street does not offer parking.
Does 1513 Kennon Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1513 Kennon Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1513 Kennon Street have a pool?
No, 1513 Kennon Street does not have a pool.
Does 1513 Kennon Street have accessible units?
No, 1513 Kennon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1513 Kennon Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1513 Kennon Street has units with dishwashers.
