1504 Bear Brook Drive
Last updated February 14 2020 at 2:49 PM

1504 Bear Brook Drive

1504 Bear Brook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1504 Bear Brook Drive, Charlotte, NC 28214
Coulwood West

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Ranch Home for rent in Charlotte, NC - This Ranch home is in a quite secluded Cul-de-sac, it has 3 Bedroom 2 Bath. Its Gas heat and Central Air. It Comes with eat in kitchen equipped with dishwasher and stove. Living room has gorgeous hardwood floors. It is approximately 1100 heated square feet. Washer Dryer connections. Master bedroom has walk in his and her closets, vaulted ceilings with ceiling fan and an attached master bath.

-85 South toward Gastonia. Take the I-485 North exit for approximately 5 miles. Take a left at Brookshire Blvd/ N-16. Take a Left on Mount Holly Huntersville Rd. Take a Left into the Northwoods Forest Subdivision. Follow Northwoods Forest all the way back through the subdivision. Take a Right on Bear Brook Drive. Home is in the Cul-de-sac.

(RLNE5400321)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1504 Bear Brook Drive have any available units?
1504 Bear Brook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1504 Bear Brook Drive have?
Some of 1504 Bear Brook Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1504 Bear Brook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1504 Bear Brook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1504 Bear Brook Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1504 Bear Brook Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1504 Bear Brook Drive offer parking?
No, 1504 Bear Brook Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1504 Bear Brook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1504 Bear Brook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1504 Bear Brook Drive have a pool?
No, 1504 Bear Brook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1504 Bear Brook Drive have accessible units?
No, 1504 Bear Brook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1504 Bear Brook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1504 Bear Brook Drive has units with dishwashers.

