1504 Bear Brook Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors oven range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bedroom 2 Bath Ranch Home for rent in Charlotte, NC - This Ranch home is in a quite secluded Cul-de-sac, it has 3 Bedroom 2 Bath. Its Gas heat and Central Air. It Comes with eat in kitchen equipped with dishwasher and stove. Living room has gorgeous hardwood floors. It is approximately 1100 heated square feet. Washer Dryer connections. Master bedroom has walk in his and her closets, vaulted ceilings with ceiling fan and an attached master bath.



-85 South toward Gastonia. Take the I-485 North exit for approximately 5 miles. Take a left at Brookshire Blvd/ N-16. Take a Left on Mount Holly Huntersville Rd. Take a Left into the Northwoods Forest Subdivision. Follow Northwoods Forest all the way back through the subdivision. Take a Right on Bear Brook Drive. Home is in the Cul-de-sac.



(RLNE5400321)