15035 Annan Court
Last updated August 5 2019 at 8:06 PM

15035 Annan Court

15035 Annan Court · No Longer Available
Location

15035 Annan Court, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
LOCATION, LOCATION in the Ballantyne area's Edinburgh subdivision! Beautiful home with 2100 s.f. has 4 BRs (or 3 BRs with huge bonus room) and 2.5 bathrooms. Gleaming hardwoods are throughout the 2-story foyer, great room and dining room. Open concept floor plan. Kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, and a welcoming, sunny breakfast area surrounded by windows. Steps out to a paver patio and yard with fence. Minutes to Blakeney, Waverly, Ballantyne Village and Hwy 485! (More pics will be added soon.)

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15035 Annan Court have any available units?
15035 Annan Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 15035 Annan Court have?
Some of 15035 Annan Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15035 Annan Court currently offering any rent specials?
15035 Annan Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15035 Annan Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 15035 Annan Court is pet friendly.
Does 15035 Annan Court offer parking?
No, 15035 Annan Court does not offer parking.
Does 15035 Annan Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15035 Annan Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15035 Annan Court have a pool?
No, 15035 Annan Court does not have a pool.
Does 15035 Annan Court have accessible units?
No, 15035 Annan Court does not have accessible units.
Does 15035 Annan Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 15035 Annan Court does not have units with dishwashers.
