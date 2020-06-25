15035 Annan Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

LOCATION, LOCATION in the Ballantyne area's Edinburgh subdivision! Beautiful home with 2100 s.f. has 4 BRs (or 3 BRs with huge bonus room) and 2.5 bathrooms. Gleaming hardwoods are throughout the 2-story foyer, great room and dining room. Open concept floor plan. Kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, and a welcoming, sunny breakfast area surrounded by windows. Steps out to a paver patio and yard with fence. Minutes to Blakeney, Waverly, Ballantyne Village and Hwy 485! (More pics will be added soon.)



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

Contact us to schedule a showing.