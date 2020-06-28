1502 Kensington Drive

Amenities

Super cute condo right in the heart of Midwood! Condo has a fenced yard area to hang out with your friends or pup. The yard space is awesome on this unit and a hard find for a condo in this area. Walking distance to tons of restaurants and breweries and minutes from Uptown Charlotte. A great space to use for yourself or to have a roommate. Beautiful hardwood floors and tiled bathroom. Renovated kitchen with tile floor and white cabinetry. Loads of natural light in this end unit. Washer, dryer and fridge are included with this unit. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Please contact Blanca for all showings 954-804-9394