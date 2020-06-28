All apartments in Charlotte
1502 Kensington Drive
1502 Kensington Drive

1502 Kensington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1502 Kensington Drive, Charlotte, NC 28205
Plaza Midwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Super cute condo right in the heart of Midwood! Condo has a fenced yard area to hang out with your friends or pup. The yard space is awesome on this unit and a hard find for a condo in this area. Walking distance to tons of restaurants and breweries and minutes from Uptown Charlotte. A great space to use for yourself or to have a roommate. Beautiful hardwood floors and tiled bathroom. Renovated kitchen with tile floor and white cabinetry. Loads of natural light in this end unit. Washer, dryer and fridge are included with this unit. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Please contact Blanca for all showings 954-804-9394

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1502 Kensington Drive have any available units?
1502 Kensington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1502 Kensington Drive have?
Some of 1502 Kensington Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1502 Kensington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1502 Kensington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1502 Kensington Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1502 Kensington Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1502 Kensington Drive offer parking?
No, 1502 Kensington Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1502 Kensington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1502 Kensington Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1502 Kensington Drive have a pool?
No, 1502 Kensington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1502 Kensington Drive have accessible units?
No, 1502 Kensington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1502 Kensington Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1502 Kensington Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
