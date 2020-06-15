All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 14918 Ballantyne Village Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
14918 Ballantyne Village Way
Last updated June 19 2020 at 8:19 PM

14918 Ballantyne Village Way

14918 Ballantyne Village Way · (866) 846-2308
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Ballantyne West
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

14918 Ballantyne Village Way, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1906 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Gorgeous 3 story townhome located in desirable Ballantyne Village.
This 3bedroom, 2/2 bath home has a 1 car attached garage, and an oversized deck, perfect for enjoying this beautiful Carolina weather. Fireplace is featured in the living room, and enjoy the upgraded kitchen, with granite counters, newer appliances, and tile backsplash.
hardwood floors throughout most of the home, with carpet in bedrooms.
Perfect distance to shopping, and restaurants.
Small dogs are ok.
Please contact owner directly for showings/information
Landa- (718)-288-3537

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14918 Ballantyne Village Way have any available units?
14918 Ballantyne Village Way has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 14918 Ballantyne Village Way have?
Some of 14918 Ballantyne Village Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14918 Ballantyne Village Way currently offering any rent specials?
14918 Ballantyne Village Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14918 Ballantyne Village Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 14918 Ballantyne Village Way is pet friendly.
Does 14918 Ballantyne Village Way offer parking?
Yes, 14918 Ballantyne Village Way does offer parking.
Does 14918 Ballantyne Village Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14918 Ballantyne Village Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14918 Ballantyne Village Way have a pool?
No, 14918 Ballantyne Village Way does not have a pool.
Does 14918 Ballantyne Village Way have accessible units?
No, 14918 Ballantyne Village Way does not have accessible units.
Does 14918 Ballantyne Village Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14918 Ballantyne Village Way has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 14918 Ballantyne Village Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cottonwood Reserve
2325 Courtney Oaks Rd
Charlotte, NC 28217
The Apartments at Blakeney
8718 Wintersweet Ln
Charlotte, NC 28277
The District
10015 Madison Square Pl
Charlotte, NC 28216
The Nook
1421 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Timbercreek
1100 Falls Creek Ln
Charlotte, NC 28209
Ardmore Kings Grant
9015 Kings Grant Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
The Bryant Apartments
2020 Morton Street
Charlotte, NC 28208
Yards at NoDa
703 Rollerton Rd
Charlotte, NC 28205

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity