14918 Ballantyne Village Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Gorgeous 3 story townhome located in desirable Ballantyne Village.

This 3bedroom, 2/2 bath home has a 1 car attached garage, and an oversized deck, perfect for enjoying this beautiful Carolina weather. Fireplace is featured in the living room, and enjoy the upgraded kitchen, with granite counters, newer appliances, and tile backsplash.

hardwood floors throughout most of the home, with carpet in bedrooms.

Perfect distance to shopping, and restaurants.

Small dogs are ok.

Please contact owner directly for showings/information

Landa- (718)-288-3537