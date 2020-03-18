Amenities

14725 Ballantyne Village Way, Charlotte, NC 28277 - Stunning End Unit Townhome in the Heart of Ballantyne! 3BR+Den/Office. Lovely touches throughout include refinished hardwoods, designer carpet, upgraded lighting & fixtures and more. This is a must see! It will not last long. Just a minute walk to shoppes and restaurants located in Ballantyne Village. Enjoy a lovely view of the shopping center from the patio. The perfect place to call home with endless convenience and amenities.



(RLNE5596957)