14720 Provence Lane

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool tennis court

Gorgeous and spacious home in Ballantyne area. Elegant 2 story entry foyer. Kitchen is perfect for entertaining, with large center island, all upgraded stainless steel appliances, huge walk-in pantry, granite countertops and upgraded 42" cabinets. Breakfast nook overlooks private, fenced back yard, with large paver patio. Large family room with fireplace. Elegant formal dining room. Guest bedroom and full bath also on first floor. Second floor has MBR w vaulted ceiling, enormous master bath w double sink vanity, garden tub, separate shower, water closet and HUGE walk-in closet. 3 additional bedrooms on 2nd floor and hallway bath with tub/shower combination. Great community amenities, with beautiful club house, pool, playground and tennis courts.