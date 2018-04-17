All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:30 PM

14720 Provence Lane

14720 Provence Lane · (704) 661-0329
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14720 Provence Lane, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,295

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2926 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Gorgeous and spacious home in Ballantyne area. Elegant 2 story entry foyer. Kitchen is perfect for entertaining, with large center island, all upgraded stainless steel appliances, huge walk-in pantry, granite countertops and upgraded 42" cabinets. Breakfast nook overlooks private, fenced back yard, with large paver patio. Large family room with fireplace. Elegant formal dining room. Guest bedroom and full bath also on first floor. Second floor has MBR w vaulted ceiling, enormous master bath w double sink vanity, garden tub, separate shower, water closet and HUGE walk-in closet. 3 additional bedrooms on 2nd floor and hallway bath with tub/shower combination. Great community amenities, with beautiful club house, pool, playground and tennis courts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14720 Provence Lane have any available units?
14720 Provence Lane has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 14720 Provence Lane have?
Some of 14720 Provence Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14720 Provence Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14720 Provence Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14720 Provence Lane pet-friendly?
No, 14720 Provence Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 14720 Provence Lane offer parking?
Yes, 14720 Provence Lane does offer parking.
Does 14720 Provence Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14720 Provence Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14720 Provence Lane have a pool?
Yes, 14720 Provence Lane has a pool.
Does 14720 Provence Lane have accessible units?
No, 14720 Provence Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14720 Provence Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14720 Provence Lane has units with dishwashers.
