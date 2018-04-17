1472 Summer Coach Dr..

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This adorable 3-bedroom, 2-bath ranch with a covered front porch offers excellent space at an excellent price! Why share walls in an apartment? Enjoy the privacy and quiet that only a single family home can offer!



The neutral-toned floor plan with vaulted ceilings make the most of every square-foot! A cozy family room with a gas fireplace topped with a decorative mantle provides the perfect spot to relax. The eat-in galley kitchen with a pass-through to the family room is the perfect heart of the home with all major appliances included and upgraded lighting in both the kitchen and dining area. Each of the bedrooms feature ceiling fans and the master suite includes an on-suite bath for privacy. A one car garage with automatic garage door completes the home.



This home is located in a quiet community just minutes from the North Lake area. Close to Latta Plantation Nature Center, Hornets Nest Park and golf for hours of outdoor recreation. Easily commutable to Uptown!



Pets conditional. One pet under 25 Ibs.



**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**