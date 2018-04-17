All apartments in Charlotte
1472 Summer Coach Dr.

1472 Summer Coach Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1472 Summer Coach Drive, Charlotte, NC 28216
Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
This adorable 3-bedroom, 2-bath ranch with a covered front porch offers excellent space at an excellent price! Why share walls in an apartment? Enjoy the privacy and quiet that only a single family home can offer!

The neutral-toned floor plan with vaulted ceilings make the most of every square-foot! A cozy family room with a gas fireplace topped with a decorative mantle provides the perfect spot to relax. The eat-in galley kitchen with a pass-through to the family room is the perfect heart of the home with all major appliances included and upgraded lighting in both the kitchen and dining area. Each of the bedrooms feature ceiling fans and the master suite includes an on-suite bath for privacy. A one car garage with automatic garage door completes the home.

This home is located in a quiet community just minutes from the North Lake area. Close to Latta Plantation Nature Center, Hornets Nest Park and golf for hours of outdoor recreation. Easily commutable to Uptown!

Pets conditional. One pet under 25 Ibs.

We would love to tell you more about this home. Call us at 888-372-7528 today!

**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**  

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1472 Summer Coach Dr. have any available units?
1472 Summer Coach Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1472 Summer Coach Dr. have?
Some of 1472 Summer Coach Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1472 Summer Coach Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1472 Summer Coach Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1472 Summer Coach Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1472 Summer Coach Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1472 Summer Coach Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1472 Summer Coach Dr. offers parking.
Does 1472 Summer Coach Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1472 Summer Coach Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1472 Summer Coach Dr. have a pool?
No, 1472 Summer Coach Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1472 Summer Coach Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1472 Summer Coach Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1472 Summer Coach Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1472 Summer Coach Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

