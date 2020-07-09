14635 Juventus Street

Amenities
REDUCED!! Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath urban trilogy town home in popular Riviera! Live the Ballantyne lifestyle for an affordable price! Beautiful hardwood floors, open kitchen with island bar, beautiful granite counter tops, stainless steal appliances! Lovely upgraded cabinets, vaulted cathedral style ceilings and tons of light! Large master suite with trey ceiling and walk in closet! Spacious master bath with double vanity! 1 car attached garage under unit! Walk to all the amenities of Riviera! Pool, Playground, walking trails. Less than a 5 minute drive to Ballantyne village, and corporate park! Excellent schools!