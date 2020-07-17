All apartments in Charlotte
14626 Via Sorrento Drive

14626 Via Sorrento Dr · (704) 567-8200 ext. 208
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14626 Via Sorrento Dr, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 14626 Via Sorrento Drive · Avail. now

$1,375

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1015 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
2nd Story 2 Bedroom condo in Ballantyne Village - Subdivision: Belle Vista Condo
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2
Year Built: 2005
Parking: Lot
Pets: NO
Heat Type: Central Air, Electric Hot Air,
Schools: Ballantyne Elem., Community House Middle, Ardrey Kell High School

This 2nd Story end unit condo features 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and over 1000 square feet. It has an open living room/dining room with fireplace, great size kitchen with lots of cabinets and laundry room. The master bedroom has a large private bath with dual vanity, step in shower and great walk in closet. The condo also has a nice patio that faces West. Plenty of parking in the gated lot, elevators and secure building. This community is walking distance to Ballantyne Village. Lots of restaurants, shops and entertainment. Quick access to I-485 and minutes from Uptown. Rent this condo with first months rent and a $1375 deposit. Paint and cleaning to be completed soon.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5885434)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14626 Via Sorrento Drive have any available units?
14626 Via Sorrento Drive has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 14626 Via Sorrento Drive have?
Some of 14626 Via Sorrento Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14626 Via Sorrento Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14626 Via Sorrento Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14626 Via Sorrento Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 14626 Via Sorrento Drive is pet friendly.
Does 14626 Via Sorrento Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14626 Via Sorrento Drive offers parking.
Does 14626 Via Sorrento Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14626 Via Sorrento Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14626 Via Sorrento Drive have a pool?
No, 14626 Via Sorrento Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14626 Via Sorrento Drive have accessible units?
No, 14626 Via Sorrento Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14626 Via Sorrento Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14626 Via Sorrento Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
