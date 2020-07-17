14626 Via Sorrento Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly elevator on-site laundry parking

2nd Story 2 Bedroom condo in Ballantyne Village - Subdivision: Belle Vista Condo

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Year Built: 2005

Parking: Lot

Pets: NO

Heat Type: Central Air, Electric Hot Air,

Schools: Ballantyne Elem., Community House Middle, Ardrey Kell High School



This 2nd Story end unit condo features 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and over 1000 square feet. It has an open living room/dining room with fireplace, great size kitchen with lots of cabinets and laundry room. The master bedroom has a large private bath with dual vanity, step in shower and great walk in closet. The condo also has a nice patio that faces West. Plenty of parking in the gated lot, elevators and secure building. This community is walking distance to Ballantyne Village. Lots of restaurants, shops and entertainment. Quick access to I-485 and minutes from Uptown. Rent this condo with first months rent and a $1375 deposit. Paint and cleaning to be completed soon.



No Pets Allowed



