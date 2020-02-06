14622 Lions Paw Street

Amenities

Outstanding South West Charlotte executive townhome with 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths plus 1 car garage. Great open floor plan with fireplace in the great room. Beautiful upgraded light fixtures. Attached deck overlooking common area with mature trees. New carpet and paint, dining area, spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets. Black appliances. Very close walk to the community pool. Minutes to Lake Wylie, Charlotte Airport, 485, I77 and Carowinds. Lots of shopping and restaurants close by. *** Owner to install blinds with approved app and deposit down ***