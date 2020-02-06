All apartments in Charlotte
14622 Lions Paw Street
Last updated May 10 2019 at 10:14 AM

14622 Lions Paw Street

14622 Lions Paw Street · No Longer Available
Location

14622 Lions Paw Street, Charlotte, NC 28273
Yorkshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Outstanding South West Charlotte executive townhome with 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths plus 1 car garage. Great open floor plan with fireplace in the great room. Beautiful upgraded light fixtures. Attached deck overlooking common area with mature trees. New carpet and paint, dining area, spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets. Black appliances. Very close walk to the community pool. Minutes to Lake Wylie, Charlotte Airport, 485, I77 and Carowinds. Lots of shopping and restaurants close by. *** Owner to install blinds with approved app and deposit down ***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14622 Lions Paw Street have any available units?
14622 Lions Paw Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 14622 Lions Paw Street have?
Some of 14622 Lions Paw Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14622 Lions Paw Street currently offering any rent specials?
14622 Lions Paw Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14622 Lions Paw Street pet-friendly?
No, 14622 Lions Paw Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 14622 Lions Paw Street offer parking?
Yes, 14622 Lions Paw Street offers parking.
Does 14622 Lions Paw Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14622 Lions Paw Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14622 Lions Paw Street have a pool?
Yes, 14622 Lions Paw Street has a pool.
Does 14622 Lions Paw Street have accessible units?
No, 14622 Lions Paw Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14622 Lions Paw Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14622 Lions Paw Street has units with dishwashers.
