All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1453 Camden Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1453 Camden Road
Last updated June 4 2020 at 5:30 PM

1453 Camden Road

1453 Camden Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
The South End
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1453 Camden Road, Charlotte, NC 28203
The South End

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Location is the key. This townhouse is located in the midst of Southend and just a few steps from the light rail station. Walking distance to restaurants, retail, entertainment, businesses. A view of the city from bedrooms and porch. It comes with Stainless appliances - Range, Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher. Also comes with stack washer/dryer. One car- garage underneath (an additional after hours parking spot can be purchased from next door business for $100/month in six month increments). Carpets will be professionally cleaned. Cat allowed only and requires $400 pet fee. Please, no smoking allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1453 Camden Road have any available units?
1453 Camden Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1453 Camden Road have?
Some of 1453 Camden Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1453 Camden Road currently offering any rent specials?
1453 Camden Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1453 Camden Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1453 Camden Road is pet friendly.
Does 1453 Camden Road offer parking?
Yes, 1453 Camden Road offers parking.
Does 1453 Camden Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1453 Camden Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1453 Camden Road have a pool?
No, 1453 Camden Road does not have a pool.
Does 1453 Camden Road have accessible units?
No, 1453 Camden Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1453 Camden Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1453 Camden Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sardis Place at Matthews
2808 Cross Point Cir
Charlotte, NC 28105
Camden Ballantyne
13901 Summit Commons Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28277
The Lowrie Signature Apartments
3570 Toringdon Way
Charlotte, NC 28277
Gateway West
902 W 4th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
The Villages
1600 Village Brook Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Berkeley Place
500 Solano Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Citra Luxury Apartments
1825 Carrington Oaks Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Legacy 521 Apartments
15708 Greythorne Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte