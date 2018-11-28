1453 Camden Road

Amenities

Location is the key. This townhouse is located in the midst of Southend and just a few steps from the light rail station. Walking distance to restaurants, retail, entertainment, businesses. A view of the city from bedrooms and porch. It comes with Stainless appliances - Range, Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher. Also comes with stack washer/dryer. One car- garage underneath (an additional after hours parking spot can be purchased from next door business for $100/month in six month increments). Carpets will be professionally cleaned. Cat allowed only and requires $400 pet fee. Please, no smoking allowed.