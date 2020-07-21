All apartments in Charlotte
14515 John Beck Dr
Last updated September 2 2019 at 12:07 AM

14515 John Beck Dr

14515 John Beck Drive
Location

14515 John Beck Drive, Charlotte, NC 28273
Yorkshire

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
key fob access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
key fob access
pet friendly
This amazing 3 Bed 2.5 Bath home located in South Charlotte features plenty of southern charm, proximity to Carowinds and 1900 Sqft. The property features a washer and front loading dryer. The master bedroom features a beautiful en suite and an oversized walk in closet. The living room comes with a surround sound system and an accessible half bath making it perfect for entertaining. Be sure to also check out the fenced in backyard as well as the wraparound front lawn.
No Section 8.
Please note additional $49/mo for Resident Benefits Package (not optional) including keyless entry, HVAC filter delivery, asset protection plan and more.

Are you an Owner looking for a property management company? Find out if Smart Shield PM is a good fit for you: https://www.smartshieldpropertymanagement.com/charlotte-property-management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14515 John Beck Dr have any available units?
14515 John Beck Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 14515 John Beck Dr have?
Some of 14515 John Beck Dr's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14515 John Beck Dr currently offering any rent specials?
14515 John Beck Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14515 John Beck Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 14515 John Beck Dr is pet friendly.
Does 14515 John Beck Dr offer parking?
No, 14515 John Beck Dr does not offer parking.
Does 14515 John Beck Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14515 John Beck Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14515 John Beck Dr have a pool?
No, 14515 John Beck Dr does not have a pool.
Does 14515 John Beck Dr have accessible units?
No, 14515 John Beck Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 14515 John Beck Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 14515 John Beck Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
