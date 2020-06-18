All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 5 2020 at 5:35 AM

14337 San Paolo Lane

14337 San Paolo Ln · No Longer Available
Location

14337 San Paolo Ln, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
media room
Easy living in fabulous Belle Vista @ BALLANTYNE VILLAGE! Gorgeous 3BR/2BA 2nd floor condo with all appliances ready for you! wonderful wood flooring in main living area with tiled floors in Kitchen and Baths. Split floor plan for Owners Suite privacy. Wonderful balcony looks out to nearby Ballantyne Village and all its great amenities - upscale shopping, great dining & happy hour opps, and even a movie theater for now! Neutral palette decor will suit any style - available April 1st or possibly a little before...
Please note ~ $50 application fee per occupant!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14337 San Paolo Lane have any available units?
14337 San Paolo Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 14337 San Paolo Lane have?
Some of 14337 San Paolo Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14337 San Paolo Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14337 San Paolo Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14337 San Paolo Lane pet-friendly?
No, 14337 San Paolo Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 14337 San Paolo Lane offer parking?
Yes, 14337 San Paolo Lane offers parking.
Does 14337 San Paolo Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14337 San Paolo Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14337 San Paolo Lane have a pool?
No, 14337 San Paolo Lane does not have a pool.
Does 14337 San Paolo Lane have accessible units?
No, 14337 San Paolo Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14337 San Paolo Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14337 San Paolo Lane has units with dishwashers.

