14337 San Paolo Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking media room

Easy living in fabulous Belle Vista @ BALLANTYNE VILLAGE! Gorgeous 3BR/2BA 2nd floor condo with all appliances ready for you! wonderful wood flooring in main living area with tiled floors in Kitchen and Baths. Split floor plan for Owners Suite privacy. Wonderful balcony looks out to nearby Ballantyne Village and all its great amenities - upscale shopping, great dining & happy hour opps, and even a movie theater for now! Neutral palette decor will suit any style - available April 1st or possibly a little before...

Please note ~ $50 application fee per occupant!