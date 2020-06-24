All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

1426 Bevis Drive
Location

1426 Bevis Drive, Charlotte, NC 28209
Ashbrook - Clawson Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
1426 Bevis Drive - Amazing Ashbrook home that feels so private but is almost across the street from Park Road Shopping Center. This clean and neat two bedroom home has so many extras! The home features lots of open living space, a screen porch, fenced yard, updated kitchen, surround sound in the den as well as a fireplace and so much more. Enjoy entertaining on the oversized back deck that overlooks the many different trees and plants as well as the air conditioned she-shed or artist's studio! 1 min to the Harris Teeter and mere minutes to Montford Rd restaurants and bars. The home is move in ready and in such a great area! Check out the schools as well!

(RLNE4869007)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

