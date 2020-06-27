1422 Thermal Road

Amenities

granite counters carport recently renovated fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Beautiful spacious all brick ranch home with plenty of room to roam . Formal dining, formal living and family room! Eat in kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space. 3 bedrooom and 2 updated bathrooms with granite, tile showers and lots of moldings. Fireplace is inoperable. 1 car carport with workshop or additional storage. Additional covered storage area in back yard. Nice level lot . 5 minutes to Uptown , close to Cotswold and Southpark. Check out the up and coming shopping, dining area in MORA! Weekend events, live music and opening of new Brewery. No smoking home and rental insurance required .

Beautiful spacious all brick ranch home with plenty of room to roam . Formal dining, formal living and family room! Eat in kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space. 3 bedrooom and 2 updated bathrooms with granite, tile showers and lots of moldings. Fireplace is inoperable. 1 car carport with workshop or additional storage. Additional covered storage area in back yard. Nice level lot . 5 minutes to Uptown , close to Cotswold and Southpark. Check out the up and coming shopping, dining area in MORA! Weekend events, live music and opening of new Brewery. No smoking home and rental insurance required .