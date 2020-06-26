All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1422 Nassau Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1422 Nassau Boulevard
Last updated November 9 2019 at 12:35 PM

1422 Nassau Boulevard

1422 Nassau Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Plaza Midwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1422 Nassau Boulevard, Charlotte, NC 28205
Plaza Midwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
1422 Nassau Boulevard Available 11/15/19 2 Bedroom in heart of Plaza Midwood - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath duplex in the heart of Plaza Midwood. This home is located two blocks from Harris Teeter and all the restaurant/nightlife on Central Ave. 2 miles to uptown, and also on a main bus line. Refinished hardwood floors throughout. Stainless steel appliances, new dishwasher & disposal, ceiling fan and off street parking. Washer/dryer located in kitchen. New Granite countertop in the kitchen with tile backsplash. NO PETS and NO SMOKING! Tenant responsible for all utilities. Owner maintains yard.

*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.

**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.

(RLNE5198519)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1422 Nassau Boulevard have any available units?
1422 Nassau Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1422 Nassau Boulevard have?
Some of 1422 Nassau Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1422 Nassau Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1422 Nassau Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1422 Nassau Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1422 Nassau Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1422 Nassau Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1422 Nassau Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1422 Nassau Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1422 Nassau Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1422 Nassau Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1422 Nassau Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1422 Nassau Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1422 Nassau Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1422 Nassau Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1422 Nassau Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Blu at Northline
2508 April Liu Lane
Charlotte, NC 28213
The Arboretum
7700 Arboretum Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
The Langston
1925 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28204
Beverley
11936 North Community House Road
Charlotte, NC 28277
The Brook Apartment Homes
9924 Oakbrook Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Hunters Pointe
1841 Prospect Dr
Charlotte, NC 28213
The Mill
11015 Education Way
Charlotte, NC 28262
The Bryant Apartments
2020 Morton Street
Charlotte, NC 28208

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte