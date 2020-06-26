Amenities
1422 Nassau Boulevard Available 11/15/19 2 Bedroom in heart of Plaza Midwood - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath duplex in the heart of Plaza Midwood. This home is located two blocks from Harris Teeter and all the restaurant/nightlife on Central Ave. 2 miles to uptown, and also on a main bus line. Refinished hardwood floors throughout. Stainless steel appliances, new dishwasher & disposal, ceiling fan and off street parking. Washer/dryer located in kitchen. New Granite countertop in the kitchen with tile backsplash. NO PETS and NO SMOKING! Tenant responsible for all utilities. Owner maintains yard.
*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.
**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.
