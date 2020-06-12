All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 14200 Harlequin Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
14200 Harlequin Dr
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:30 PM

14200 Harlequin Dr

14200 Harlequin Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Yorkshire
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

14200 Harlequin Drive, Charlotte, NC 28273
Yorkshire

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
pet friendly
Description: 4bedroom, 2.5 Bath House for Rent
City: (South) Charlotte, NC 28273
Price: $1649/month
Subject: Spacious Home Available For Rent in the South Charlotte

Luvanex Rentals brings you this 2,300 sq ft home with an urban interior situated in in the heart of South Charlotte at an amazing price!

Incredible home w/ceramic tile floors, fenced backyard w/deck and pergola, storage shed, and huge bonus/4th Bedroom! Formal Living Room and Dining Room, FR w/vaulted ceiling and brick masonry fireplace, and kitchen w/natural wood cabinets, tile backsplash, island, and breakfast area. Master suite accented w/Lusterstone-painted tray ceiling and cedar floor in closet. Bath features dual-sink vanity, garden tub and sep shower. Community pond, walking trails and playground.

Property is available October 1st, 2019

Schools near this property:
- River Gate Elementary School
- SouthWest Middle School
- Olympic High School

Directions: Use GPS

Terms:
Security Deposit: One Month's Rent
(depending on credit - refundable at end of lease period)
Pet Deposit: -
Previous landlord references are a big plus.
Tenant must go through application process!
1 form of ID (e.g. Drivers License, Passport, State ID)
Background/Eviction check applies.
There is a $50 non-refundable application fee per adult Lease period:

Lease Term: 12 or 24 months with renew options.
DO NOT DISTURB TENANT.
PLEASE CALL or text our OFFICE to be placed on a viewing schedule and ask for Danny or Kristin on Office Line - 704.313.9157

Apply at www.luvanex.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5163201)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14200 Harlequin Dr have any available units?
14200 Harlequin Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 14200 Harlequin Dr have?
Some of 14200 Harlequin Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14200 Harlequin Dr currently offering any rent specials?
14200 Harlequin Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14200 Harlequin Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 14200 Harlequin Dr is pet friendly.
Does 14200 Harlequin Dr offer parking?
No, 14200 Harlequin Dr does not offer parking.
Does 14200 Harlequin Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14200 Harlequin Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14200 Harlequin Dr have a pool?
No, 14200 Harlequin Dr does not have a pool.
Does 14200 Harlequin Dr have accessible units?
No, 14200 Harlequin Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 14200 Harlequin Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14200 Harlequin Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodland Estates
6147 Winged Elm Ct
Charlotte, NC 28212
River Birch Apartments
8200 Riverbirch Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Whitehall Parc
8024 Whitehall Executive Center Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Novel Stonewall Station
400 E Stonewall St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Reserve at Waterford Lakes
8725 Kody Marie Ct
Charlotte, NC 28210
The Julien
2142 Commonwealth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Junction 1504
1504 Mainline Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203
Mezzo1
130 Sharon Ct
Charlotte, NC 28211

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte