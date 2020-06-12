14200 Harlequin Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly playground fireplace

Description: 4bedroom, 2.5 Bath House for Rent

City: (South) Charlotte, NC 28273

Price: $1649/month

Subject: Spacious Home Available For Rent in the South Charlotte



Luvanex Rentals brings you this 2,300 sq ft home with an urban interior situated in in the heart of South Charlotte at an amazing price!



Incredible home w/ceramic tile floors, fenced backyard w/deck and pergola, storage shed, and huge bonus/4th Bedroom! Formal Living Room and Dining Room, FR w/vaulted ceiling and brick masonry fireplace, and kitchen w/natural wood cabinets, tile backsplash, island, and breakfast area. Master suite accented w/Lusterstone-painted tray ceiling and cedar floor in closet. Bath features dual-sink vanity, garden tub and sep shower. Community pond, walking trails and playground.



Property is available October 1st, 2019



Schools near this property:

- River Gate Elementary School

- SouthWest Middle School

- Olympic High School



Directions: Use GPS



Terms:

Security Deposit: One Month's Rent

(depending on credit - refundable at end of lease period)

Pet Deposit: -

Previous landlord references are a big plus.

Tenant must go through application process!

1 form of ID (e.g. Drivers License, Passport, State ID)

Background/Eviction check applies.

There is a $50 non-refundable application fee per adult Lease period:



Lease Term: 12 or 24 months with renew options.

DO NOT DISTURB TENANT.

PLEASE CALL or text our OFFICE to be placed on a viewing schedule and ask for Danny or Kristin on Office Line - 704.313.9157



Apply at www.luvanex.com



No Pets Allowed



