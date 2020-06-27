1417 Ivey Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful, remodeled home in desirable Plaza Midwood neighborhood. Hardwood floors, spacious back yard that is fenced in. Small carpet room could be used for a bedroom or an office space. Amazing workshop space in back yard. Hurry this home will not last long!



“PENDING APPLICATION ON FILE: This property currently has at least one application either pending or completed on this property. You are welcome to apply, but you have at least one applicant in front of you. If you elect to apply and don’t get the unit you are welcome to move your application to any other property, we have listed without additional fees up to 30 days. All Application Fees are non-refundable.”