All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1417 Ivey Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1417 Ivey Drive
Last updated July 15 2019 at 10:06 PM

1417 Ivey Drive

1417 Ivey Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Commonwealth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1417 Ivey Drive, Charlotte, NC 28205
Commonwealth

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful, remodeled home in desirable Plaza Midwood neighborhood. Hardwood floors, spacious back yard that is fenced in. Small carpet room could be used for a bedroom or an office space. Amazing workshop space in back yard. Hurry this home will not last long!

“PENDING APPLICATION ON FILE: This property currently has at least one application either pending or completed on this property. You are welcome to apply, but you have at least one applicant in front of you. If you elect to apply and don’t get the unit you are welcome to move your application to any other property, we have listed without additional fees up to 30 days. All Application Fees are non-refundable.”

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1417 Ivey Drive have any available units?
1417 Ivey Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1417 Ivey Drive have?
Some of 1417 Ivey Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1417 Ivey Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1417 Ivey Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1417 Ivey Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1417 Ivey Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1417 Ivey Drive offer parking?
No, 1417 Ivey Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1417 Ivey Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1417 Ivey Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1417 Ivey Drive have a pool?
No, 1417 Ivey Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1417 Ivey Drive have accessible units?
No, 1417 Ivey Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1417 Ivey Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1417 Ivey Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park 2300
2300 Village Lake Dr
Charlotte, NC 28212
Courtney Ridge Apartment Homes
920 Yorkmont Ridge Ln
Charlotte, NC 28217
The Apartments at Blakeney
8718 Wintersweet Ln
Charlotte, NC 28277
Hudson at Montford
1420 Estates Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28209
Bexley at Springs Farm
3300 Open Field Lane
Charlotte, NC 28226
Novel Montford Park
1520 Mockingbird Lane
Charlotte, NC 28209
The Bryant Apartments
2020 Morton Street
Charlotte, NC 28208
Bridges at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes
7916 Harris Hill Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte