1416 Ivey Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/14d8ec50ca ----

Can\'t beat this location that\'s just minutes from town! !! With 3 nice size bedrooms, 1 bath home with gleaming hardwood floors, gas fireplace, large fenced in back yard and loads of style. Large unfininished basement is just waiting for your projects!!!. With renovations galore this home will knock your socks off! Don\'t miss on this opportunity to be able to call this rare find your new home!!! Visit our website at www.allcountypiedmont.com for more information or give us a call to schedule your private tour !!!