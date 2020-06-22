All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1416 Ivey Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1416 Ivey Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1416 Ivey Drive

1416 Ivey Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Commonwealth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1416 Ivey Drive, Charlotte, NC 28205
Commonwealth

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/14d8ec50ca ----
Can\'t beat this location that\'s just minutes from town! !! With 3 nice size bedrooms, 1 bath home with gleaming hardwood floors, gas fireplace, large fenced in back yard and loads of style. Large unfininished basement is just waiting for your projects!!!. With renovations galore this home will knock your socks off! Don\'t miss on this opportunity to be able to call this rare find your new home!!! Visit our website at www.allcountypiedmont.com for more information or give us a call to schedule your private tour !!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1416 Ivey Drive have any available units?
1416 Ivey Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1416 Ivey Drive have?
Some of 1416 Ivey Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1416 Ivey Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1416 Ivey Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1416 Ivey Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1416 Ivey Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1416 Ivey Drive offer parking?
No, 1416 Ivey Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1416 Ivey Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1416 Ivey Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1416 Ivey Drive have a pool?
No, 1416 Ivey Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1416 Ivey Drive have accessible units?
No, 1416 Ivey Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1416 Ivey Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1416 Ivey Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

511 Queens
511 Queens Road
Charlotte, NC 28207
Pavilion at UC
10425 Wheatside Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Lantower Garrison Park
2725 Reseda Place
Charlotte, NC 28262
Heather Ridge Apartments
8800 Meadow Vista Rd
Charlotte, NC 28213
Mezzo1
130 Sharon Ct
Charlotte, NC 28211
The Nook
1421 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Alta Purl
1018 North Caldwell Street
Charlotte, NC 28206
Cameron South Park
6316 Cameron Forest Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte