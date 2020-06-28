1416 Effingham Road

Amenities
Updated Bungalow on Large Corner Lot with Cute Covered Side Porch for Outdoor Entertaining. Home has Large Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Office or Extension of Living Area + a 2nd Dining Area which can be used as a Breakfast Nook or Eat in Kitchen. Kitchen Is Updated w/Stainless Steel Appliances, Counter Tops and New Cabinets. Master B/R with His & Her Closets + a 2nd Lg BR on Opposite side of House. Renovated Bathroom has New Tub, New Vanity , New Lighting + Hardwoods Throughout add Charm. Attached Garage. Centrally Located. Direct Access to Panthers Stadium, Uptown Charlotte, Time Warner Arena, Restaurants, BB&T Ball Park, South Charlotte & more.