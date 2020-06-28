All apartments in Charlotte
1416 Effingham Road
Last updated September 12 2019 at 3:15 AM

1416 Effingham Road

1416 Effingham Road · No Longer Available
Location

1416 Effingham Road, Charlotte, NC 28208
Enderly Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated Bungalow on Large Corner Lot with Cute Covered Side Porch for Outdoor Entertaining. Home has Large Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Office or Extension of Living Area + a 2nd Dining Area which can be used as a Breakfast Nook or Eat in Kitchen. Kitchen Is Updated w/Stainless Steel Appliances, Counter Tops and New Cabinets. Master B/R with His & Her Closets + a 2nd Lg BR on Opposite side of House. Renovated Bathroom has New Tub, New Vanity , New Lighting + Hardwoods Throughout add Charm. Attached Garage. Centrally Located. Direct Access to Panthers Stadium, Uptown Charlotte, Time Warner Arena, Restaurants, BB&T Ball Park, South Charlotte & more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1416 Effingham Road have any available units?
1416 Effingham Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1416 Effingham Road have?
Some of 1416 Effingham Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1416 Effingham Road currently offering any rent specials?
1416 Effingham Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1416 Effingham Road pet-friendly?
No, 1416 Effingham Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1416 Effingham Road offer parking?
Yes, 1416 Effingham Road offers parking.
Does 1416 Effingham Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1416 Effingham Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1416 Effingham Road have a pool?
No, 1416 Effingham Road does not have a pool.
Does 1416 Effingham Road have accessible units?
No, 1416 Effingham Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1416 Effingham Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1416 Effingham Road has units with dishwashers.
