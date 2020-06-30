All apartments in Charlotte
14111 Walkers Crossing Drive

14111 Walkers Crossing Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14111 Walkers Crossing Drive, Charlotte, NC 28273
Yorkshire

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious 3 Bedroom in Steele Creek Area, Immediate Move in! - This will not last long. Large three bedroom with absolutely incredible backyard and deck. Interior features include new counter tops, updated cabinetry, newer appliances, breakfast nook and that's only the kitchen! Living room is bright and open with fireplace. Upstairs the bedrooms are all great size with large closets. Master bedroom has vaulted ceiling and renovated master bedroom with custom tile. Laundry room is upstairs for added convenience. 2 Car garage provides room for parking and storage. Expansive decks overlook the sprawling backyard into the creek. It is serene and picturesque. Perfect for relaxation or entertainment.

(RLNE5362751)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14111 Walkers Crossing Drive have any available units?
14111 Walkers Crossing Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 14111 Walkers Crossing Drive have?
Some of 14111 Walkers Crossing Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14111 Walkers Crossing Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14111 Walkers Crossing Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14111 Walkers Crossing Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 14111 Walkers Crossing Drive is pet friendly.
Does 14111 Walkers Crossing Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14111 Walkers Crossing Drive offers parking.
Does 14111 Walkers Crossing Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14111 Walkers Crossing Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14111 Walkers Crossing Drive have a pool?
No, 14111 Walkers Crossing Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14111 Walkers Crossing Drive have accessible units?
No, 14111 Walkers Crossing Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14111 Walkers Crossing Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14111 Walkers Crossing Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

