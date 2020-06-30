14111 Walkers Crossing Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Spacious 3 Bedroom in Steele Creek Area, Immediate Move in! - This will not last long. Large three bedroom with absolutely incredible backyard and deck. Interior features include new counter tops, updated cabinetry, newer appliances, breakfast nook and that's only the kitchen! Living room is bright and open with fireplace. Upstairs the bedrooms are all great size with large closets. Master bedroom has vaulted ceiling and renovated master bedroom with custom tile. Laundry room is upstairs for added convenience. 2 Car garage provides room for parking and storage. Expansive decks overlook the sprawling backyard into the creek. It is serene and picturesque. Perfect for relaxation or entertainment.



(RLNE5362751)