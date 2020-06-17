All apartments in Charlotte
1410 Abbey Place

1410 Abbey Place · No Longer Available
Location

1410 Abbey Place, Charlotte, NC 28209
Madison Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
courtyard
dog park
elevator
fire pit
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
key fob access
pet friendly
Assumable 6 month lease available!!! Here's your chance to live at The Abbey without any fees to move in. Spacious corner 2 bed/2 bath apartment complete with washer/dryer and all new condition. Building is secured with access key fobs. Large balcony with view overlooking huge courtyard area with fire pit, outdoor kitchens, and hammock garden. Very pet friendly community complete with dog park! 2 dog limit.
Unit has a home feeling layout with large open kitchen with island, living room, and dining area. Split bedrooms are ideal for roommates or for guests. Kitchen with granite counter tops, under cabinet lighting, and tons of cabinets while bathrooms have abundant cabinetry for storage and granite counter tops. Laundry room has additional shelving for storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1410 Abbey Place have any available units?
1410 Abbey Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1410 Abbey Place have?
Some of 1410 Abbey Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1410 Abbey Place currently offering any rent specials?
1410 Abbey Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1410 Abbey Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1410 Abbey Place is pet friendly.
Does 1410 Abbey Place offer parking?
No, 1410 Abbey Place does not offer parking.
Does 1410 Abbey Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1410 Abbey Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1410 Abbey Place have a pool?
Yes, 1410 Abbey Place has a pool.
Does 1410 Abbey Place have accessible units?
Yes, 1410 Abbey Place has accessible units.
Does 1410 Abbey Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1410 Abbey Place has units with dishwashers.
