1410 Abbey Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accessible courtyard dog park elevator fire pit on-site laundry pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed key fob access pet friendly

Assumable 6 month lease available!!! Here's your chance to live at The Abbey without any fees to move in. Spacious corner 2 bed/2 bath apartment complete with washer/dryer and all new condition. Building is secured with access key fobs. Large balcony with view overlooking huge courtyard area with fire pit, outdoor kitchens, and hammock garden. Very pet friendly community complete with dog park! 2 dog limit.

Unit has a home feeling layout with large open kitchen with island, living room, and dining area. Split bedrooms are ideal for roommates or for guests. Kitchen with granite counter tops, under cabinet lighting, and tons of cabinets while bathrooms have abundant cabinetry for storage and granite counter tops. Laundry room has additional shelving for storage.