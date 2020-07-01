1407 Jodhpur Court

Amenities

Adorable ranch home with unfinished walk-out basement! Basement has door to access a small patio and fenced backyard! Perfect for storage, workshop, gardening, etc. Main floor has kitchen with tiled counter and stainless steele appliances less than 2 years old. Great room has french doors leading out to private back deck, and wood burning fireplace. Laminate flooring throughout entire main floor including the 3 bedrooms. Master has its own en-suite bathroom. Ready for immediate move in, pets allowed!