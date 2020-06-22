All apartments in Charlotte
1405 Bear Mountain Road
Last updated December 5 2019 at 4:38 PM

1405 Bear Mountain Road

1405 Bear Mountain Road · No Longer Available
Location

1405 Bear Mountain Road, Charlotte, NC 28214
Coulwood West

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Don't miss this charming 4BR / 2.5 BA Available in Charlotte, NC!

SPECIAL, HALF OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT!

Spacious bedrooms and a beautiful fenced in backyard.

This home includes a stove, dishwasher, and washer/dryer hookups.

Utilities and lawn maintenance are tenant responsibility.

No Pets Allowed.

Access a self showing & apply through www.srpmanagement.net!
Application fee is non refundable.

Professionally managed by SRP Management.
Details & inquiries, text us at 704-868-4065.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,400

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1405 Bear Mountain Road have any available units?
1405 Bear Mountain Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 1405 Bear Mountain Road currently offering any rent specials?
1405 Bear Mountain Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1405 Bear Mountain Road pet-friendly?
No, 1405 Bear Mountain Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1405 Bear Mountain Road offer parking?
No, 1405 Bear Mountain Road does not offer parking.
Does 1405 Bear Mountain Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1405 Bear Mountain Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1405 Bear Mountain Road have a pool?
No, 1405 Bear Mountain Road does not have a pool.
Does 1405 Bear Mountain Road have accessible units?
No, 1405 Bear Mountain Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1405 Bear Mountain Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1405 Bear Mountain Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1405 Bear Mountain Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1405 Bear Mountain Road does not have units with air conditioning.

