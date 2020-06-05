13952 Pinyon Pine Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

SELF-TOUR - Silverwood community - Single family - 4 bed / 2.5 Bath - 3600Sqft - Available for immediate move in



Modern updated 4 bed and 2.5 bathroom house located minutes from uptown Charlotte. Central to I-85, I-74, I-485, restaurants, and shopping. Enter the front door to the formal dining room area which leads to the formal living room. FULLY RENOVATED kitchen Granite Countertops, Additional cabinet space storage. Stainless appliances such as a dishwasher, microwave, stove, Refrigerator, ample cabinet and countertop space. With washer and dryer hookups, and utility sink. Master bedroom with his and her bathroom style sink. Small office space on the first floor. The second floor has a family space you can use for gaming. 2nd bedroom with a shared guest bath. Nice size closet space here. 3 bedrooms located on the second floor all in which have private closet areas. Living room space has fireplace and aa small storage space.