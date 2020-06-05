All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 13952 Pinyon Pine Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
13952 Pinyon Pine Lane
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:34 AM

13952 Pinyon Pine Lane

13952 Pinyon Pine Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

13952 Pinyon Pine Lane, Charlotte, NC 28215
Silverwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
SELF-TOUR - Silverwood community - Single family - 4 bed / 2.5 Bath - 3600Sqft - Available for immediate move in

Modern updated 4 bed and 2.5 bathroom house located minutes from uptown Charlotte. Central to I-85, I-74, I-485, restaurants, and shopping. Enter the front door to the formal dining room area which leads to the formal living room. FULLY RENOVATED kitchen Granite Countertops, Additional cabinet space storage. Stainless appliances such as a dishwasher, microwave, stove, Refrigerator, ample cabinet and countertop space. With washer and dryer hookups, and utility sink. Master bedroom with his and her bathroom style sink. Small office space on the first floor. The second floor has a family space you can use for gaming. 2nd bedroom with a shared guest bath. Nice size closet space here. 3 bedrooms located on the second floor all in which have private closet areas. Living room space has fireplace and aa small storage space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13952 Pinyon Pine Lane have any available units?
13952 Pinyon Pine Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 13952 Pinyon Pine Lane have?
Some of 13952 Pinyon Pine Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13952 Pinyon Pine Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13952 Pinyon Pine Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13952 Pinyon Pine Lane pet-friendly?
No, 13952 Pinyon Pine Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 13952 Pinyon Pine Lane offer parking?
No, 13952 Pinyon Pine Lane does not offer parking.
Does 13952 Pinyon Pine Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13952 Pinyon Pine Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13952 Pinyon Pine Lane have a pool?
No, 13952 Pinyon Pine Lane does not have a pool.
Does 13952 Pinyon Pine Lane have accessible units?
No, 13952 Pinyon Pine Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13952 Pinyon Pine Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13952 Pinyon Pine Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gramercy Square At Ayrsley
3201 Windshire Ln
Charlotte, NC 28273
Quail Valley on Carmel
4012 Quail Forest Dr
Charlotte, NC 28226
Residences at Braemar Apartments
8010 Woodsedge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216
1010 Dilworth
1010 Kenilworth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Silos South End
131 Poindexter Drive
Charlotte, NC 28203
Camden Foxcroft
4612 Simsbury Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
Verde at McCullough Station
8320 University Executive Park Drive
Charlotte, NC 28262
30Six NoDa
424 E 36th St
Charlotte, NC 28205

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte