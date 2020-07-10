All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 13912 Highland Meadow Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
13912 Highland Meadow Road
Last updated November 26 2019 at 6:27 AM

13912 Highland Meadow Road

13912 Highland Meadow Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Yorkshire
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

13912 Highland Meadow Road, Charlotte, NC 28273
Yorkshire

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful well maintained home with nice curb appeal in great neighborhood. Features include desirable main level master suite as well as 4 other bedrooms and large bonus room to accommodate your family, guests and friends. Well appointed kitchen with granite countertops, island with breakfast bar and newer kitchen appliances. Great room has beautiful coffered ceilings with recessed lighting and a gas fireplace for those chilly evenings. Lovely hardwoods, carpet and tile make up the flooring throughout. Outdoor space includes large fenced in yard and concrete patio that just needs your furniture and grill to make it a great space for entertaining. Come and see this property today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13912 Highland Meadow Road have any available units?
13912 Highland Meadow Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 13912 Highland Meadow Road have?
Some of 13912 Highland Meadow Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13912 Highland Meadow Road currently offering any rent specials?
13912 Highland Meadow Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13912 Highland Meadow Road pet-friendly?
No, 13912 Highland Meadow Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 13912 Highland Meadow Road offer parking?
Yes, 13912 Highland Meadow Road offers parking.
Does 13912 Highland Meadow Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13912 Highland Meadow Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13912 Highland Meadow Road have a pool?
No, 13912 Highland Meadow Road does not have a pool.
Does 13912 Highland Meadow Road have accessible units?
No, 13912 Highland Meadow Road does not have accessible units.
Does 13912 Highland Meadow Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13912 Highland Meadow Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alta Warp & Weft
2120 North Brevard Street
Charlotte, NC 28206
Heather Ridge Apartments
8800 Meadow Vista Rd
Charlotte, NC 28213
Lennox SouthPark
4905 Ashley Park Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
The Mill
11015 Education Way
Charlotte, NC 28262
Alta Croft
3030 Barrow Road
Charlotte, NC 28269
The District
10015 Madison Square Pl
Charlotte, NC 28216
Vista Villa
6309 Montego Dr
Charlotte, NC 28215
Tyvola Centre
625 Cameron Walk Ct
Charlotte, NC 28217

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte