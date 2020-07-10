13912 Highland Meadow Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Beautiful well maintained home with nice curb appeal in great neighborhood. Features include desirable main level master suite as well as 4 other bedrooms and large bonus room to accommodate your family, guests and friends. Well appointed kitchen with granite countertops, island with breakfast bar and newer kitchen appliances. Great room has beautiful coffered ceilings with recessed lighting and a gas fireplace for those chilly evenings. Lovely hardwoods, carpet and tile make up the flooring throughout. Outdoor space includes large fenced in yard and concrete patio that just needs your furniture and grill to make it a great space for entertaining. Come and see this property today!