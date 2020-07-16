All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 18 2019 at 11:29 AM

13906 Glendevon Ct

13906 Glendevon Court · No Longer Available
Location

13906 Glendevon Court, Charlotte, NC 28273
Brown Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Wonderful Ranch home in great Steele Creek neighborhood - Wonderful Ranch home in great Steele Creek neighborhood. This 3 bath/2 bath home has a great open floor plan and wonderful sunroom for relaxing or entertaining. The large yard opens up to lots of green space. The cul-de-sac location can't be beat. Walk to Lake Wylie Elementary and only 1 mile to Rivergate shopping center. Easy access to I-77, 485, the airport. This lovely home is move in ready! Thank you for your interest!

(RLNE2649904)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13906 Glendevon Ct have any available units?
13906 Glendevon Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 13906 Glendevon Ct currently offering any rent specials?
13906 Glendevon Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13906 Glendevon Ct pet-friendly?
No, 13906 Glendevon Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 13906 Glendevon Ct offer parking?
No, 13906 Glendevon Ct does not offer parking.
Does 13906 Glendevon Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13906 Glendevon Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13906 Glendevon Ct have a pool?
No, 13906 Glendevon Ct does not have a pool.
Does 13906 Glendevon Ct have accessible units?
No, 13906 Glendevon Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 13906 Glendevon Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 13906 Glendevon Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13906 Glendevon Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 13906 Glendevon Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
