Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

Very nice townhome in convenient location. Fresh paint throughout and in a very quiet neighborhood. Two master suites upstairs, perfect for a roommate situation. Includes 2 full bathrooms and one half bath. Close to downtown, shopping and major thoroughfares. Large rear patio. This townhome is in excellent condition and will not last long. Tour today!