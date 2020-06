Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

Two story town home in a wonderful location. Open stair case in living room gives this home a mid-century feel - , generous living spaces and natural light. Comfortable bedrooms and plenty of storage. W/D hook up, new stove upon tenancy. Semi private rear deck with mature tree canopy. Conveniently located to interstates, shopping, schools and businesses. Interior photos coming week of May 19th -

*schools subject to change

link to application in listing -