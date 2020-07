Amenities

Newly updated/renovated adorable 3 bedrooms, 1 bath ranch home in a popular location. This home offers a nice open floorplan with great flow from the kitchen to the dining area and living room! Fresh paint throughout, new LVP flooring throughout, updated bathroom including new tub, vanity, and tile, new kitchen including granite countertop, new stainless refrigerator, microwave and stove, and new washer/dryer. Don't forget to check out the 3D video of the home!