Charlotte, NC
13522 Plowstone Court
Last updated April 11 2019 at 2:06 PM

13522 Plowstone Court

13522 Plowstone Ct · No Longer Available
Location

13522 Plowstone Ct, Charlotte, NC 28278
Steele Creek

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Ready to move 2 story, 4bdms, 2.5 bth. in a cul-de-sac. Pretty Hardwoods at entrance and extends into
great room, plenty of light, fresh paint on main level, open floor plan that includes great room, breakfast area and kitchen. Open style kitchen w/ island, ss appliances, double oven, back splash, ( must see kitchen).
Also on main level is dining room and flex area that could be office, or sitting room. 2nd level has, 4 bdrms, 2 full
baths, loft/bonus area and computer area and all bedrooms and closets are oversized and spacious. Exterior yard is private, wooded and perfect for entertaining, cookouts or just sitting and relaxing. Do not forget about the
amenities, pool, walking trails, etc

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13522 Plowstone Court have any available units?
13522 Plowstone Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 13522 Plowstone Court have?
Some of 13522 Plowstone Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13522 Plowstone Court currently offering any rent specials?
13522 Plowstone Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13522 Plowstone Court pet-friendly?
No, 13522 Plowstone Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 13522 Plowstone Court offer parking?
Yes, 13522 Plowstone Court offers parking.
Does 13522 Plowstone Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13522 Plowstone Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13522 Plowstone Court have a pool?
Yes, 13522 Plowstone Court has a pool.
Does 13522 Plowstone Court have accessible units?
No, 13522 Plowstone Court does not have accessible units.
Does 13522 Plowstone Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13522 Plowstone Court has units with dishwashers.
