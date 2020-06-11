13522 Plowstone Court

Amenities
Ready to move 2 story, 4bdms, 2.5 bth. in a cul-de-sac. Pretty Hardwoods at entrance and extends into
great room, plenty of light, fresh paint on main level, open floor plan that includes great room, breakfast area and kitchen. Open style kitchen w/ island, ss appliances, double oven, back splash, ( must see kitchen).
Also on main level is dining room and flex area that could be office, or sitting room. 2nd level has, 4 bdrms, 2 full
baths, loft/bonus area and computer area and all bedrooms and closets are oversized and spacious. Exterior yard is private, wooded and perfect for entertaining, cookouts or just sitting and relaxing. Do not forget about the
amenities, pool, walking trails, etc