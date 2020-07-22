All apartments in Charlotte
Location

13515 Grey Coat Court, Charlotte, NC 28273
Yorkshire

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful open ranch floor plan on private fenced cul-de-sac! New Roof, Granite counters & custom cabinets. New Flooring. High ceilings throughout! Huge Master suite with sitting room, walk in closet & whirlpool tub! New Over sized deck overlooks Large fenced backyard! Close to everything! Hurry! LANDLORD IS RELATED TO LISTING AGENT. INFO DEEMED RELIABLE. AGENT AND TENANTS MUST VERIFY ALL INFO. NON-SMOKING HOUSE !!!!!!!! Combination. Tenant Occupied Showing Service. Available March 1, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

