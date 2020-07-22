13515 Grey Coat Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage walk in closets pool

Beautiful open ranch floor plan on private fenced cul-de-sac! New Roof, Granite counters & custom cabinets. New Flooring. High ceilings throughout! Huge Master suite with sitting room, walk in closet & whirlpool tub! New Over sized deck overlooks Large fenced backyard! Close to everything! Hurry! LANDLORD IS RELATED TO LISTING AGENT. INFO DEEMED RELIABLE. AGENT AND TENANTS MUST VERIFY ALL INFO. NON-SMOKING HOUSE !!!!!!!! Combination. Tenant Occupied Showing Service. Available March 1, 2020.