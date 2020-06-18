13362 Savannah Club Drive

Amenities

Spacious 2 bedroom/2.5 bath Townhome in quite community. Remodeled kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances. Open floor plan with Dining Room and Living Room. Enjoy your patio overlooking trees. 1/2 Bathroom completes the 1st floor. Go on upstairs to the 2 oversized Bedrooms with large closets and each with their own full size Bathroom. Upstairs laundry with Washer/Dryer included. A must see!