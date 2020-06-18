13362 Savannah Club Drive, Charlotte, NC 28273 Yorkshire
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Spacious 2 bedroom/2.5 bath Townhome in quite community. Remodeled kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances. Open floor plan with Dining Room and Living Room. Enjoy your patio overlooking trees. 1/2 Bathroom completes the 1st floor. Go on upstairs to the 2 oversized Bedrooms with large closets and each with their own full size Bathroom. Upstairs laundry with Washer/Dryer included. A must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13362 Savannah Club Drive have any available units?
13362 Savannah Club Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 13362 Savannah Club Drive have?
Some of 13362 Savannah Club Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13362 Savannah Club Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13362 Savannah Club Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.