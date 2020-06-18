All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated October 24 2019 at 7:25 AM

13362 Savannah Club Drive

13362 Savannah Club Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13362 Savannah Club Drive, Charlotte, NC 28273
Yorkshire

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Spacious 2 bedroom/2.5 bath Townhome in quite community. Remodeled kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances. Open floor plan with Dining Room and Living Room. Enjoy your patio overlooking trees. 1/2 Bathroom completes the 1st floor. Go on upstairs to the 2 oversized Bedrooms with large closets and each with their own full size Bathroom. Upstairs laundry with Washer/Dryer included. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13362 Savannah Club Drive have any available units?
13362 Savannah Club Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 13362 Savannah Club Drive have?
Some of 13362 Savannah Club Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13362 Savannah Club Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13362 Savannah Club Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13362 Savannah Club Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13362 Savannah Club Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 13362 Savannah Club Drive offer parking?
No, 13362 Savannah Club Drive does not offer parking.
Does 13362 Savannah Club Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13362 Savannah Club Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13362 Savannah Club Drive have a pool?
No, 13362 Savannah Club Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13362 Savannah Club Drive have accessible units?
No, 13362 Savannah Club Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13362 Savannah Club Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13362 Savannah Club Drive has units with dishwashers.
