/
Charlotte, NC
/
13236 Erwin Road
Last updated July 22 2019 at 5:05 PM

13236 Erwin Road

13236 Erwin Road · No Longer Available
Location

13236 Erwin Road, Charlotte, NC 28273
Yorkshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 3BD/2.5BA townhome is located in the sought after Lions Gate community. Perfect location in Steele Creek. Downstairs features hardwood flooring and and open floor plan with eat-in breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. Master suite boasts a vaulted ceiling and en suite bathroom with separate garden tub and glass door shower. Attached one car garage and washer and dryer included. Scarlett Properties to procure tenant only.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,450, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

