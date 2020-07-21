13236 Erwin Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This beautiful 3BD/2.5BA townhome is located in the sought after Lions Gate community. Perfect location in Steele Creek. Downstairs features hardwood flooring and and open floor plan with eat-in breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. Master suite boasts a vaulted ceiling and en suite bathroom with separate garden tub and glass door shower. Attached one car garage and washer and dryer included. Scarlett Properties to procure tenant only.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,450, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.