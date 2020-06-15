13205 Arbor Day Court

Amenities
BIG & BEAUTIFUL! - Gorgeous single family home in a charming neighborhood. The open floor plan, relaxing enclosed patio and two car garage are just the beginning of what this home has to offer. Submit an application today and we'll contact you within 24 hours to schedule a showing!
Stainless steel kitchen, gas cooktop
Paved patio, large vaulted sunroom, private back yard, fire pit
2 car enlarged garage with ample storage spaces
Large master-bedroom with wooden bullet-in wardrobe
Alarm system, Google and AT&T Gigabit-Fiber
(RLNE3783921)