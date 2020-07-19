All apartments in Charlotte
1317 Shannonhouse Drive

Location

1317 Shannonhouse Drive, Charlotte, NC 28215
Shannon Park

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
media room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Very cool Mid-Century home with tons of additional space. Buy this home with confidence; Everything's been redone, replaced, updated, or upgraded. For instance: New flooring and paint throughout, the Kitchen has been re-designed and entirely updated including granite counter-tops, new cabinetry, fresh lighting, and new stainless-steel appliances. The windows have all been replaced for better looks and efficiency. The heated upstairs bonus area is divided into 3 separate, large rooms; Think, office, play-room, additional living area, guest bedrooms, media center, etc!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1317 Shannonhouse Drive have any available units?
1317 Shannonhouse Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1317 Shannonhouse Drive have?
Some of 1317 Shannonhouse Drive's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1317 Shannonhouse Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1317 Shannonhouse Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1317 Shannonhouse Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1317 Shannonhouse Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1317 Shannonhouse Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1317 Shannonhouse Drive offers parking.
Does 1317 Shannonhouse Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1317 Shannonhouse Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1317 Shannonhouse Drive have a pool?
No, 1317 Shannonhouse Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1317 Shannonhouse Drive have accessible units?
No, 1317 Shannonhouse Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1317 Shannonhouse Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1317 Shannonhouse Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
