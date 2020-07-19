1317 Shannonhouse Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking media room

Very cool Mid-Century home with tons of additional space. Buy this home with confidence; Everything's been redone, replaced, updated, or upgraded. For instance: New flooring and paint throughout, the Kitchen has been re-designed and entirely updated including granite counter-tops, new cabinetry, fresh lighting, and new stainless-steel appliances. The windows have all been replaced for better looks and efficiency. The heated upstairs bonus area is divided into 3 separate, large rooms; Think, office, play-room, additional living area, guest bedrooms, media center, etc!