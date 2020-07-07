1317 Piccadilly Dr

Amenities

Beautiful Ranch Style Home located in the Stonehaven Subdivision! - This gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch style home features a kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, tiled backsplash, kitchen island, opens to a breakfast area. Open floorplan, neutral colors, separate dining room, Hardwood flooring throughout, great backyard space with fenced in yard and much more! Pets are conditional small pets up to 25 lbs. will be considered, no aggressive breeds. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Lawn/Yard maintenance is included.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5342757)