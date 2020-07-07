All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1317 Piccadilly Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1317 Piccadilly Dr
Last updated December 25 2019 at 8:01 AM

1317 Piccadilly Dr

1317 Piccadilly Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1317 Piccadilly Drive, Charlotte, NC 28211
Stonehaven

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Beautiful Ranch Style Home located in the Stonehaven Subdivision! - This gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch style home features a kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, tiled backsplash, kitchen island, opens to a breakfast area. Open floorplan, neutral colors, separate dining room, Hardwood flooring throughout, great backyard space with fenced in yard and much more! Pets are conditional small pets up to 25 lbs. will be considered, no aggressive breeds. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Lawn/Yard maintenance is included.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5342757)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1317 Piccadilly Dr have any available units?
1317 Piccadilly Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1317 Piccadilly Dr have?
Some of 1317 Piccadilly Dr's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1317 Piccadilly Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1317 Piccadilly Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1317 Piccadilly Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1317 Piccadilly Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1317 Piccadilly Dr offer parking?
No, 1317 Piccadilly Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1317 Piccadilly Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1317 Piccadilly Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1317 Piccadilly Dr have a pool?
No, 1317 Piccadilly Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1317 Piccadilly Dr have accessible units?
No, 1317 Piccadilly Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1317 Piccadilly Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1317 Piccadilly Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Plantation Park
14325 Plantation Park Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28277
Cadence Music Factory
606 N Carolina Music Factory Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28206
The Sawyer Providence Farm
6408 Providence Farm Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
The Langston
1925 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28204
SOUTHPARK MORRISON
721 Governor Morrison St
Charlotte, NC 28211
Hunters Pointe
1841 Prospect Dr
Charlotte, NC 28213
Ashford Green
230 Barton Creek Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Ashton South End
125 W Tremont Ave
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte