Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1312 E Woodlawn Rd

1312 East Woodlawn Road · No Longer Available
Location

1312 East Woodlawn Road, Charlotte, NC 28209
Madison Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
Spectacular, all Brick, end unit Executive Townhome with 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths with a 2 car garage located within walking distance to Park Rd Shopping Center. New construction - never lived in unit with 9' ceilings on all levels. 42' cabinets in kitchen with granite counter tops, tile backsplash and stainless appliances. Spacious Master suites, both with their own baths and both have double vanities also with granite counters. Sweet flooring, dining area and pantry. Dual outside storage closets. Walk to Park Rd Center and Montford, 5 minutes to South Park Mall, 10 minutes to uptown and I77 .. Perfect !

Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click subject property, and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one time, non-refundable admin fee of $100 due when deposit is submitted. Holding fee is nonrefundable and will become your security deposit, once you occupy the home. Should you decide not to move forward, the holding fee shall serve as liquidated damages for removing the home from active market. NO EXCEPTIONS. There is a $200 nonrefundable pet fee per pet and $20 per month additional rent charge for each pet if approved.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING CALL 704-218-9472.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1312 E Woodlawn Rd have any available units?
1312 E Woodlawn Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1312 E Woodlawn Rd have?
Some of 1312 E Woodlawn Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1312 E Woodlawn Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1312 E Woodlawn Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1312 E Woodlawn Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1312 E Woodlawn Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1312 E Woodlawn Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1312 E Woodlawn Rd offers parking.
Does 1312 E Woodlawn Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1312 E Woodlawn Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1312 E Woodlawn Rd have a pool?
No, 1312 E Woodlawn Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1312 E Woodlawn Rd have accessible units?
No, 1312 E Woodlawn Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1312 E Woodlawn Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1312 E Woodlawn Rd has units with dishwashers.
