1312 E Woodlawn Rd

Spectacular, all Brick, end unit Executive Townhome with 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths with a 2 car garage located within walking distance to Park Rd Shopping Center. New construction - never lived in unit with 9' ceilings on all levels. 42' cabinets in kitchen with granite counter tops, tile backsplash and stainless appliances. Spacious Master suites, both with their own baths and both have double vanities also with granite counters. Sweet flooring, dining area and pantry. Dual outside storage closets. Walk to Park Rd Center and Montford, 5 minutes to South Park Mall, 10 minutes to uptown and I77 .. Perfect !



Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click subject property, and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one time, non-refundable admin fee of $100 due when deposit is submitted. Holding fee is nonrefundable and will become your security deposit, once you occupy the home. Should you decide not to move forward, the holding fee shall serve as liquidated damages for removing the home from active market. NO EXCEPTIONS. There is a $200 nonrefundable pet fee per pet and $20 per month additional rent charge for each pet if approved.



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING CALL 704-218-9472.